UNITED NATIONS, April 28 The United Nations
Security Council is working on a response to North Korea's
latest missile tests, China said on Thursday, while U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged Pyongyang to cease "further
provocative actions."
North Korea test-fired what appeared to be two
intermediate-range ballistic missiles on Thursday, but both
failed, a South Korean official said, in a setback for North
Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of next week's ruling party
congress.
The 15-member Security Council met to discuss the issue at
the request of the United States. China's U.N. Ambassador Liu
Jieyi, president of the council for April, said: "We're looking
at a response from the Security Council."
Diplomats said the council was likely to issue a statement
condemning the latest missile tests.
Japan's U.N. Ambassador Motohide Yoshikawa, also a council
member, said that during the closed-door meeting "everybody
condemned the latest failed launches of missiles."
"These types of actions by the DPRK (North Korea) are
extremely troubling," said Ban's spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.
The tests are the latest in a string of demonstrations of
military might that began in January with North Korea's fourth
nuclear test and included the launch of a long-range rocket in
February. On Saturday, Pyongyang conducted a submarine-launched
ballistic missile test.
The tests have increased tension on the Korean peninsula and
angered North Korea's ally China. In March, the Security Council
imposed harsh new sanctions on North Korea to starve it of money
for its nuclear weapons program.
