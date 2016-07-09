UPDATE 1-Micron CEO Mark Durcan to retire
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
SEOUL, July 9 The U.S. State Department condemned North Korea's firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Saturday and said the missile test violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.
"We call on North Korea to refrain from actions that further raise tensions in the region and focus instead on taking concrete steps toward fulfilling its international commitments," the State Department said in a statement.
The United States was monitoring the situation in close coordination with regional allies and partners, it said. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Ed Davies)
DAKAR, Feb 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Senegal's capital Dakar aims to boost its ability to weather floods, disease, unemployment and other shocks through a wide-reaching strategy for urban resilience unveiled on Thursday.
LAGOS, Feb 2 German carrier Lufthansa will not fly to the replacement air hub for the Nigerian capital of Abuja while the main airport is closed for repairs from next month, a company spokesman said on Thursday.