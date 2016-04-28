WASHINGTON, April 28 Initial indications show
North Korean attempts to launch two intermediate range missiles
had not been successful, the U.S. Strategic Command said on
Thursday.
Strategic Command said earlier it had tracked the launches
at 4:43 p.m. U.S. central daylight time (2143 GMT) on Wednesday
and at 5:24 a.m. central daylight time (1024 GMT) on Thursday.
"After additional analysis, U.S. Strategic Command assesses
that both launch attempts of presumed Musudan intermediate range
ballistic missiles occurred from Wonsan. Initial indications
reveal the tests were not successful," said Lieutenant Colonel
Martin O'Donnell, a STRATCOM spokesman.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by James Dalgleish)