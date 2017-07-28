FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe: International community must raise pressure on N Korea
July 28, 2017 / 5:05 PM / in a day

Japan PM Abe: International community must raise pressure on N Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday that the international community must raise the heat on North Korea over its latest ballistic missile launch.

The launch late Friday night, following a recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch, showed that "the threat to Japan's security has become grave and real," Abe told reporters after meetings with cabinet members.

"As long as North Korea continues such provocative actions, there is no avoiding maintaining close contact with the international community - starting with the United States, South Korea, China and Russia - and further strengthening the pressure." (Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

