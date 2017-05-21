TOKYO May 21 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
said on Sunday that he wants to raise the issue of North Korean
missile launches at the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Italy
this month.
"I would like to have a thorough discussion about this at
the G7 summit," Abe told reporters after a meeting of the
National Security Council.
North Korea launched a ballistic missile around 0759 GMT
from its west coast towards the Sea of Japan, and it likely
landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japan's top
government spokesman said earlier.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)