SEOUL May 22 South Korea said on Monday North
Korea appeared to have secured "meaningful data" from its latest
missile test on Sunday, when it launched an intermediate-range
ballistic missile.
"South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities believe
North Korea has secured meaningful data in enhancing the
credibility of its missile technology," said Roh Jae-cheon, a
spokesman for South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Roh said further verification was needed to determine
whether the North had mastered the re-entry technology for
missile warheads that it has claimed.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)