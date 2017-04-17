LONDON, April 17 North Korea will continue to
regularly test missiles and any military action against it by
the United States would prompt "all out war", a senior North
Korean official told the BBC on Monday.
North Korea has conducted several missile and nuclear tests
in defiance of U.N. sanctions and has said it has developed a
missile that can strike the U.S. mainland. Its latest missile
test on Sunday failed a few seconds after launch.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence warned North Korea on Monday
that recent U.S. strikes in Syria, one of Pyongyang's few close
allies, and Afghanistan showed that the resolve of President
Donald Trump should not be tested.
"We'll be conducting more missile tests on a weekly, monthly
and yearly basis," the BBC quoted Vice Foreign Minister Han
Song-Ryol as saying in an interview.
"If the U.S. is reckless enough to use military means it
would mean from that very day, an all out war."
North Korean state media last week warned of a nuclear
attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression,
but the White House said there was no evidence it possessed that
capability.
The BBC reported Han also said North Korea believed its
nuclear weapons protect it from the threat of military action by
the United States.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)