UPDATE 8-At least 23 Egyptian soldiers killed in deadliest Sinai attack in years
* At least 23 soldiers killed, 26 injured, security sources say
LONDON, July 6 Britain summoned North Korea's ambassador to condemn the country's latest missile launch, the Foreign Office said on Thursday, calling on Pyongyang to give up its pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missiles.
"The actions of the DPRK are a direct violation of multiple Security Council resolutions and are a threat to regional and international security," Foreign Office minister Mark Field said.
"I call on the North Korean regime to change course and focus on the welfare of its people, instead of the illegal pursuit of its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes."
The meeting took place on Wednesday. (Reporting by William James; Editing by William Schomberg)
HOUSTON, July 7 Venezuelan crude exports to the United States fell to 491,340 barrels per day (bpd) in June, the lowest monthly level since early 2003, because of fewer sales by state-run PDVSA to its unit Citgo Petroleum, according to Thomson Reuters Trade Flows data.
SAN FRANCISCO, July 7 A U.S. judge on Friday ruled that Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo must disclose documents to attorneys representing Uber Technologies Inc about Waymo's partnership with Lyft Inc, saying the information could be important in Waymo's lawsuit accusing Uber of stealing some of its trade secrets.