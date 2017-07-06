LONDON, July 6 Britain's foreign minister Boris
Johnson described North Korea's test launching of nuclear
weapons as "reckless" on Thursday, saying it was important that
China increases pressure on Pyongyang.
"What the North Koreans are doing is reckless, it's
indefensible, it's in defiance of (United Nations) resolutions,"
Johnson told BBC radio, speaking ahead of the G20 summit in
Hamburg on Friday and Saturday.
"The single most important thing is that the country with
the most direct economic relationship with North Korea, that is
China, has got to continue to put on the pressure. And in the
last six months or so we are seeing some real changes in
Beijing's attitude to North Korea and that's got to go further."
The United States said on Wednesday that it was ready to use
force if necessary after Pyongyang test-launched a ballistic
missile.
(Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Elisabeth O'Leary,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)