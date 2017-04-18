LONDON, April 18 No one can be complacent about
the potential threat posed by the missiles being developed by
North Korea, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on
Tuesday.
In an interview with the BBC on Monday, North Korea's Vice
Foreign Minister Han Song-Ryol said Pyongyang would continue to
test missiles on a "weekly, monthly and yearly basis".
"The regime is now developing intercontinental ballistic
missiles which would be capable of delivering a nuclear strike
on the mainland United States. These weapons have not yet been
fully tested but no one can be complacent about the potential
threat they pose," Johnson told parliament.
Johnson also said he had spoken to his Chinese counterpart
on Monday and urged him to use Beijing's influence to restrain
North Korea.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James)