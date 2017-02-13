BEIJING Feb 13 China opposes North Korean
missile tests that run contrary to U.N. resolutions, the Foreign
Ministry said on Monday after North Korea said it had
successfully test-fired a new type of medium- to long-range
ballistic missile the previous day.
Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily
news briefing in Beijing.
North Korea fired the ballistic missile on a high arc into
the sea early on Sunday, the first test of U.S. President Donald
Trump's vow to get tough on isolated North Korea, that tested
nuclear devices and ballistic missiles last year at an
unprecedented rate.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina)