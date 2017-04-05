Cummins to make electric powertrains for city buses in 2019
June 14 Engine maker Cummins Inc plans to start production of electric powertrains for transit buses in cities around the world in 2019, executives said on a conference call on Wednesday.
BEIJING, April 5 China said on Wednesday it saw no link between North Korea's latest missile launch and an upcoming meeting between President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a regular press briefing, after North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast just a day before the U.S.-China presidential summit.
China also urged all relevant parties to practise restraint and to refrain from escalating the situation, Hua said, when asked about the launch.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Philip Wen)
CHICAGO, June 14 The first shipment of U.S. beef to China under a new trade deal went airborne on Wednesday, a Nebraska meat company said, just two days after Washington finalized details to resume exports, ending a 14-year ban.
TORONTO, June 14 The United Nations aviation agency said on Wednesday it was reviewing a request from Qatar to intervene after its Gulf neighbours closed their airspace to Qatar flights, part of the region's biggest diplomatic row and trade blockade in years.