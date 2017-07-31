FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Up to U.S., N.Korea to ease tensions, not China -China U.N. envoy
July 31, 2017 / 4:31 PM / 16 hours ago

Up to U.S., N.Korea to ease tensions, not China -China U.N. envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, July 31 (Reuters) - China's U.N. ambassador Liu Jieyi said on Monday that it is up to the United States and North Korea, not China, to try to reduce tensions and resume negotiations to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

"They hold the primary responsibility to keep things moving, to start moving in the right direction, not China," Liu told a news conference to mark the end of China's July presidency of the U.N. Security Council.

"No matter how capable China is, China's efforts will not yield practical results because it depends on the two principal parties," he said. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Riham Alkoussa; Editing by James Dalgleish)

