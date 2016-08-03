WASHINGTON Aug 2 The U.S. State Department said
on Tuesday it was aware of reports that North Korea had fired
ballistic missiles and said it strongly condemned the latest
launches by the isolated country.
"We remain prepared to work with our allies and partners
around the world to respond to further DPRK provocations, as
well as to defend ourselves and our allies from any attack or
provocation," said Julia Mason, a State Department spokeswoman,
referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic
People's Republic of Korea.
Mason said the launches would only "increase the
international community's resolve to counter" North Korea's
actions.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Paul
Tait)