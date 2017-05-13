UPDATE 14-Van rams Muslim worshippers in London, PM May condemns "sickening" attack
* Incident is one of several attacks in Britain (Adds suspect held on terrorism charges, updates age)
SEOUL May 14 A missile launched by North Korea on Sunday flew about 700 kilometers (430 miles), South Korea's military said.
North Korea fired the unidentified ballistic missile at around 5:27 a.m. Seoul time Sunday from the area of Kusong located northwest of the capital Pyongyang, South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
The military added that the United States and South Korea were conducting analysis for further information. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.
PARIS, June 19 Europe must invest in new military technologies to stay ahead of increasing threats and respond to "a new world" in which it cannot rely solely on the United States, the EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.