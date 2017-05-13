SEOUL May 14 A missile launched by North Korea on Sunday flew about 700 kilometers (430 miles), South Korea's military said.

North Korea fired the unidentified ballistic missile at around 5:27 a.m. Seoul time Sunday from the area of Kusong located northwest of the capital Pyongyang, South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The military added that the United States and South Korea were conducting analysis for further information. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Marguerita Choy)