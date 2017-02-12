PARIS Feb 12 France condemned the firing of a
ballistic missile into the sea early on Sunday by North Korea,
the first such test since U.S. President Donald Trump was
elected.
"France condemns the missile strike that was conducted by
North Korea on Feb. 12 in violation of resolutions of the United
Nations' security council," the ministry of Foreign Affairs said
in a short statement on Sunday.
"France reaffirms its solidarity with its partners in
Asia-Pacific whose security is threatened by the North Korean
nuclear and ballistic programme," it said.
The Trump administration indicated that Washington would have
a calibrated response to avoid escalating tensions.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Toby Chopra)