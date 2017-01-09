Jan 9 Pyongyang declared on Sunday that it could
test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at any
time from any location set by leader Kim Jong Un. Here is an
interactive guide to North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile
programmes produced by the Reuters graphics team.(tmsnrt.rs/2inl1WO)
Isolated North Korea exploded two nuclear devices in 2016,
including its fifth and largest test in September. It also
conducted ballistic missile tests at an unprecedented rate
during the year.
While experts said North Korea is close to testing an ICBM,
it is likely to take years to perfect a weapon that would put
the continental United States within range.
Despite numerous failed missile tests last year, experts and
the U.S. state department have said that North Korea's nuclear
and missile capabilities are improving.
(Graphic by Simon Scarr, Weiyi Cai and Wen Foo; Story writing
by Tony Munroe; Editing by Martin Howell)