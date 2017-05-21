(Corrects to remove reference to liquid fuel in paragraph 2)

SEOUL May 21 The ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Sunday reached an altitude of about 560 kilometres (348 miles), a South Korean military official said.

The missile resembled North Korea's Pukguksong-2 type, an upgraded, extended-range version of its submarine-launched ballistic missile, the official said by telephone.

South Korea's foreign ministry condemned the launch saying in a separate statement that the missile launch was "reckless and irresponsible", dashing the new South Korean government's hopes for peace.

New South Korean liberal President Moon Jae-in took office on May 10 pledging a more moderate approach to the North. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim)