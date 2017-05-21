SEOUL May 21 The ballistic missile launched by
North Korea on Sunday reached an altitude of about 560
kilometres (348 miles), a South Korean military official said.
The missile resembled North Korea's Pukguksong-2 type, an
upgraded, extended-range version of its liquid-fuel
submarine-launched ballistic missile, the official said by
telephone.
South Korea's foreign ministry condemned the launch saying
in a separate statement that the missile launch was "reckless
and irresponsible", dashing the new South Korean government's
hopes for peace.
New South Korean liberal President Moon Jae-in took office
on May 10 pledging a more moderate approach to the North.
