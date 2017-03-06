SEOUL, March 6 South Korea's acting president
Hwang Kyo-ahn said on Monday Seoul should swiftly complete the
deployment of a U.S. anti-missile defence system after North
Korea launched four missiles earlier in the day.
"We should quickly finish the deployment of THAAD (Terminal
High Altitude Area Defense) deployment and acquire a defence
system against North Korea's nuclear missiles," said Hwang in
opening remarks while presiding over a National Security Council
meeting after the North's latest provocation.
North Korea fired four ballistic missiles early on Monday,
three of which Japan said landed in its exclusive economic zone,
in an apparent retaliation over recent U.S.-South Korean
military drills.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Christine Kim; Editing by Lincoln
Feast)