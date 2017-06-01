By Jack Kim
SEOUL, June 1 South Korean President Moon
Jae-in's top security aide left for Washington on Thursday as
the new leader tries to reassure Seoul's main ally he won't
scrap a deal to host a missile defence system that has angered
China.
Moon ordered an investigation this week into why his office
had not been informed about the deployment of four more
launchers for the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense
(THAAD) system, which are being deployed amid a growing threat
of missile launches by North Korea.
The new liberal leader had pledged during the recent
election campaign that he would review the decision to deploy
THAAD, and said it was "very shocking" his office had not been
told of the latest deployment while he is preparing for a summit
with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington this month.
The decision to deploy the system in South Korea was made by
Moon's conservative predecessor Park Geun-hye, who was impeached
and thrown from office in a corruption scandal that engulfed
South Korea's business and political elite.
"My order for a probe on THAAD is purely a domestic measure
and I want to be clear that it is not about trying to change the
existing decision or sending a message to the United States,"
Moon told visiting U.S. Senator Dick Durbin late on Wednesday.
The remarks were Moon's first clear indication that he does
not intend to stop the deployment, which has drawn angry
protests from China, South Korea's biggest trading partner.
Chung Eui-yong, Moon's national security adviser, also
denied that the controversy over the THAAD deployment would have
a negative impact on the summit between Moon and Trump.
"We've sufficiently explained that this has nothing to do
with our alliance," Chung told reporters before his departure.
Chung said he would meet Trump's national security adviser,
H.R. McMaster, and finalise the agenda for the summit.
The presidential Blue House said on Wednesday the Defence
Ministry had intentionally omitted details about the THAAD
battery in a report made to Chung last week, when the government
was preparing for the summit.
Moon took office on May 10 without a transition period
because a snap presidential election was held just two months
after Park was ousted.
He inherited her defence minister, along with the rest of
the cabinet, and has yet to name his own.
The THAAD battery was initially deployed in March in the
southeastern region of Seongju with just two of its maximum load
of six launchers to counter the North Korean missile threat.
North Korea has conducted three ballistic missile tests
since Moon took office, maintaining its accelerated pace of
missile and nuclear-related activities since the beginning of
last year in defiance of U.N. sanctions and U.S. pressure.
The Pentagon said it had been "very transparent" with South
Korea's government about the THAAD deployment.
Moon's decision to order an investigation into the THAAD
deployment came amid signs of easing tensions between South
Korea and China, which is North Korea's sole major diplomatic
ally.
China says the THAAD system will do little to deter the
missile threat from North Korea, while allowing the U.S.
military to use its radar to look deep into its territory and at
its own missile systems.
