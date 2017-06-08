* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast -
S.Korea
* Launch is fourth by Pyongyang in four weeks
* S.Korea holding off installing new anti-missile components
(Adds analyst comments pars 5-7, details on THAAD pars 12-13,
quotes from official par 18)
By Ju-min Park and Soyoung Kim
SEOUL, June 8 North Korea fired what appeared to
be several land-to-ship missiles off its east coast on Thursday,
South Korea's military said, the latest in a fast-paced series
of missile tests defying world pressure to rein in its weapons
programme.
The launches come less than a week after the United Nations
Security Council passed fresh sanctions on the reclusive state,
which said it would continued to pursue its nuclear and missile
programme without delay.
It also comes a day after South Korea said it will hold off
on installing remaining components of a controversial U.S.
anti-missile defense system that has angered North Korea's main
ally, China.
The missiles were launched Thursday morning from the North
Korean coastal city of Wonsan and flew about 200 km (124 miles),
South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a
statement.
Under third-generation leader Kim Jong Un, North Korea has
been conducting missile tests at an unprecedented pace in an
effort to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)
capable of hitting the mainland United States.
Compared to the different types of ballistic missiles
Pyongyang has recently tested, the missiles launched on Thursday
are considered to be more defensive in nature, designed to
defend against threats such as enemy warships.
North Korea unveiled a number of new weapons at a massive
military parade on April 15 to mark the birth anniversary of the
state's founding leader and has since tested some of them.
"Looking at North Korea’s pattern of missile launches, it
has been revealing what it brought to the recent military
parade," said Kim Dong-yub, a military expert at Kyungnam
University’s Far Eastern Studies in Seoul. "What appeared to be
a new type of land-to-ship missile equipped with four launching
canisters was unveiled at the parade. I think this might be what
was used today."
THAAD DEFENCE DELAYED
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been briefed on the
latest launch, the military said, declining to give further
details.
Thursday's launch is the fourth missile test by North Korea
since Moon took office on May 10 pledging to engage in dialogue
with Pyongyang, saying sanctions and pressure alone have failed
to resolve the growing threat from the North's advancing nuclear
and missile programme.
Moon had also promised to review the deployment of the U.S.
Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South
Korea. On Wednesday, his presidential office said installation
of four additional launchers would be halted until an assessment
of the system's impact on the environment was completed.
The introduction of the THAAD system, which includes a
far-reaching radar that China worries could upset the regional
security balance, has sparked protests in South Korea and a
backlash in China against South Korean business interests.
There was no immediate reaction from China to the latest
test.
Seoul and Washington were analysing the launches for further
information, South Korean officials said.
Japan is on high alert and will analyse information in
cooperation with the United States and South Korea, Kyodo news
agency quoted Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida as saying.
Japan's navy and air force conducted military drills with
two U.S. aircraft carriers in the Sea of Japan last week,
following similar joint U.S.-South Korea exercises.
"North Korea likely wanted to show off its ability to
precisely target a large warship, in relation to the joint
military drills involving U.S. aircraft carriers," Roh
Jae-cheon, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesman told a
media briefing. "By testing different types of missiles, North
Korea also appears to be aiming to secure the upper hand in
relations with South Korea and the United States."
In the three earlier launches, North Korea tested different
kinds of ballistic missiles, two medium-to-long range missiles
as well as a short-range Scud class weapon.
The isolated country, which has conducted dozens of missile
tests and tested two nuclear bombs since the beginning of 2016
in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions, says the
programme is necessary to counter U.S. aggression.
U.S. President Donald Trump has been pressing China
aggressively to rein in North Korea, warning that all options,
including a pre-emptive military strike, are on the table if
Pyongyang persists with its nuclear and missile development.
(Additional reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Lincoln
Feast)