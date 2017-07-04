UPDATE 1-Emirates, Turkish say laptop ban lifted on U.S. flights
* U.S. has enforced ban since March (Adds Turkish Airlines, details, background)
SEOUL, July 4 North Korea launched an unidentified projectile into the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said.
The projectile, which the South Korean military also described as a ballistic missile, was launched from the North's western region.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)
SINGAPORE, July 5 Pakistan State Oil is seeking 905,000 tonnes of gasoline and fuel oil for September, three tender documents showed on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI, July 5 China's blue-chips snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, helped by a wider quota for Hong Kong institutional investors and a cabinet paper promoting the use of commercial pension money in capital markets.