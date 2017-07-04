* Weapon puts N.Korea on path to strike U.S., some experts
say
* Trump: 'Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North
Korea'
(Updates reference to U.N. meeting, adds further North Korean
comment, background)
By Phil Stewart and David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON, July 4 The United States now
believes North Korea probably test-launched an intercontinental
ballistic missile (ICBM), but is still reviewing the data, two
U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday, as experts cautioned the
U.S. state of Alaska may now be within range.
If confirmed as an ICBM, it would mark a milestone for North
Korea's missile program and would heighten concern in Washington
about Pyongyang's declared pursuit of a nuclear-tipped missile
that can reach the United States.
U.S. President Donald Trump vowed in January that North
Korea would never achieve that goal. Officials
declined to speculate on how Trump might respond.
The United States has requested a meeting of the 15-member
U.N. Security Council about the launch, a session likely to be
scheduled for Wednesday, a spokesman for the U.S. mission to the
United Nations said on Tuesday.
The launch, on the eve of Tuesday's U.S. Independence Day,
took place days before leaders from the Group of 20 nations were
due to discuss steps to rein in North Korea's weapons program,
which it has pursued in defiance of Security Council sanctions.
North Korea's state media said the launch was ordered and
supervised by leader Kim Jong Un and sent the Hwasong-14 933 km
(580 miles), reaching an altitude of 2,802 km (1,741 miles) over
a flight time of 39 minutes.
Some analysts said the flight details suggested the new
missile had a range of more than 8,000 km (4,970 miles), which
would put significant parts of the U.S. mainland in range,
representing major advances in its program.
David Wright, co-director of the Global Security Program at
the U.S.-based Union of Concerned Scientists, said the flight
time and distance suggested the missile could travel about 6,700
km (4,163 miles), bringing all of Alaska into range.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the missile was
believed to be an intermediate-range type, but the military was
looking into the possibility it was an ICBM.
The Pentagon and State Department did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
On Monday night, the U.S. military described the missile as
an intermediate-range type that traveled for 37 minutes, and the
United States has not yet officially changed that assessment.
The two U.S. officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition of
anonymity about the ongoing review of data on the test launch,
said no conclusion had yet been reached. But the evidence
increasingly suggested a two-stage ICBM, as opposed to an
intermediate-range missile, they said.
North Korea's official news agency said the launch
successfully tested stage separation, warhead re-entry and
late-stage control. It quoted Kim Jong Un as saying that the
United States would "have to be displeased" by the missile test
on its national holiday.
U.S.-based missile expert John Schilling, a contributor to
the Washington-based North Korea monitoring project, 38 North,
said the launch was both earlier and "far more successful than
expected."
He said it would now probably only be a year or two before a
North Korean ICBM achieved "minimal operational capability" and
it was likely the initial test did not perform as well as an
operational missile would.
"Still, this missile demonstrated a degree of performance
that is beyond what is needed to reach Anchorage - or Pearl
Harbor - but not quite sufficient to reliably reach targets on
the U.S. West Coast," he said.
Schilling said the U.S. national missile defense system was
"only minimally operational" and would take more than two years
to upgrade to provide more reliable defence.
North Korea said its missiles were now capable of striking
anywhere in the world.
Officials from South Korea, Japan and the United States said
the missile landed in the sea in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone
after being launched on a high trajectory.
Kim Dong-yub, a military expert at Seoul's Kyungnam
University, said that if launched on a standard angle, the
missile could have a range of more than 8,000 km (4,970 miles).
TRUMP FRUSTRATION WITH CHINA
Trump has been urging China, North Korea's main trading
partner and only big ally and the current chair of the U.N.
Security Council, to press Pyongyang to give up its nuclear
program. In an apparent reference to Kim Jong Un, Trump tweeted:
"Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?"
"Hard to believe South Korea and Japan will put up with this
much longer," he added. "Perhaps China will put a heavy move on
North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!"
Trump has indicated he is running out of patience with
Beijing's efforts to rein in North Korea. His
administration has said all options are on the table, military
included, but suggested those would be a last resort and that
sanctions and diplomatic pressure were its preferred course.
The United States has responded to some previous North
Korean weapons tests by sending more military hardware,
including nuclear-capable bombers, to the Korean peninsula in
shows of force.
While China has responded to previous North Korean tests of
suspected ICBM technology by agreeing to tougher U.N. sanctions,
it emphasized on Tuesday its call for a return to talks with
North Korea by signing a joint statement with Russia.
Under China's plan, North Korea would suspend its ballistic
missile program in return for a moratorium on large-scale
military exercises by the United States and South Korea, which
Washington and Seoul say are essential to maintain defense
readiness.
Trump is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and
Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 in Germany this
week.
Japan said on Monday it would have a trilateral summit with
the United States and South Korea on North Korea at the G20. Its
prime minister, Shinzo Abe, said he would ask the presidents of
China and Russia to play more constructive roles.
North Korea was a major topic in phone calls between Trump
and the leaders of China and Japan this week.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang called on
Tuesday for calm and restraint, and reiterated China's
opposition to North Korea's violation of U.N. resolutions on
missile tests.
Geng said China had been working hard to resolve the North
Korean nuclear issue.
"China's role is indispensable," he told a daily news
briefing. "We hope all sides can meet each other halfway."
North Korea has conducted five nuclear tests, two since the
beginning of last year, and the pace of missile tests has risen
significantly. It says it needs to defend itself against U.S.
aggression.
(Additional reporting by Christine Kim and Soyoung Kim in
Seoul, Kiyoshi Takenaka and Elaine Lies in Tokyo, Ben Blanchard
in Beijing, David Brunnstrom, Ayesha Rascoe and Lesley
Wroughton in Washington and Michelle Nichols in New York;
Editing by Peter Cooney and Jonathan Oatis)