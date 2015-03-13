(Adds Pentagon comment on 'bombing fish')
SEOUL, March 13 North Korea test-fired seven
surface-to-air missiles off its east coast on Thursday, and its
leader Kim Jong Un appeared to have been an observer, South
Korea's military said on Friday.
The test prompted the Pentagon to urge Pyongyang to stop
provocative actions that aggravate tensions in the region and
instead fulfill their legal obligations to the international
community.
"We encourage them to stop bombing fish and to begin feeding
their own people," Army Colonel Steve Warren told reporters.
An official at the South Korea's defence ministry said the
missiles fell into the sea.
"We believe they test-fired different kinds of
surface-to-air missiles and the longest range is about 200 km
(125 miles)," the official said. "It appears Kim Jong Un
observed the firing."
The test came as the United States and South Korea finished
the first of two large-scale annual military exercises on
Friday. The exercise, called "Key Resolve," began earlier this
month.
The other joint military exercise, known as "Foal Eagle",
will last until April 24, according to the U.S. military.
The exercises anger North Korea, which considers them a
preparation for war against it.
The North often tests missiles at the time of the exercises
to register its defiance. It also test-fired two short-range
missiles at the start of the joint exercises.
North Korea's state media said on Thursday that Kim
inspected an island military unit on the east coast, accompanied
by his sister, Kim Yo Jong. It made no mention of any missile
tests.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park in Seoul and David Alexander in
Washington; editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan, Bernard Orr)