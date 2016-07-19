SEOUL, July 20 North Korea said on Wednesday it
had conducted a ballistic missile test that simulated preemptive
strikes against South Korean ports and airfields used by the
U.S. military, likely referring to the launches of three
missiles on Tuesday.
The North's leader Kim Jong Un supervised the exercise that
successfully tested the simulated detonation of nuclear warheads
mounted on missiles, its official KCNA news agency reported.
It did not give the date of the exercise, as it customarily
reports activities of its leader without dates or locations.
North Korea fired three ballistic missiles that flew between
500 km and 600 km (300-360 miles) into the sea off its east
coast, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of
provocative moves by the isolated country.
"The drill was conducted by limiting the firing range under
the simulated conditions of making preemptive strikes at ports
and airfields in the operational theater in South Korea where
the U.S. imperialists nuclear war hardware is to be hurled,"
KCNA said.
"And it once again examined the operational features of the
detonating devices of nuclear warheads mounted on the ballistic
rockets at the designated altitude over the target area," it
said.
The U.S. military said it believed two of the missiles were
Scuds and the other a Rodong, a home-grown missile based on
Soviet-era Scud technology.
North Korea is believed to be developing nuclear warheads
and trying to miniaturise them to mount on ballistic missiles
but it is believed by experts to be a few years away from
mastering the technology.
Tuesday's missile launches were seen as a show of force
rather than a test to improve missile capabilities, a week after
South Korea and the United States chose a site in the South to
deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD)
anti-missile system to counter threats from the North.
North Korea has threatened a "physical response" to the
move.
China has objected to the decision saying it would
destabilize the security balance in the region.
The North's missile firing on Tuesday drew swift criticism
from the South, the United States and the European Union.
South Korea said it was again in violation of United Nations
Security Council resolutions that ban the North's use of
ballistic missile technology.
North Korea came under the latest U.N. Security Council
resolution in March after conducting its fourth nuclear test in
January and launching a long-range rocket the next month.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Toni Reinhold)