By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING
BEIJING May 19 Chinese President Xi Jinping
told a visiting South Korean envoy on Friday that he was willing
to put relations with Seoul back on a normal track after ties
were soured by the United States placing an advanced
anti-missile system in South Korea.
Xi told Lee Hae-chan, representing new South Korean
President Moon Jae-in, that his visit showed the importance Moon
attached to relations with Beijing.
"China, too, pays great attention to the bilateral ties," Xi
said in comments in front of reporters in the Great Hall of the
People in Beijing.
"We're willing to work with South Korea to preserve the
hard-won results, properly handle disputes, put China-South
Korea relations back onto a normal track and benefit both
peoples on the basis of mutual understanding and mutual
respect," he said.
Lee gave Xi a hand-written letter from Moon.
"President Moon said he hopes I'd also pass on his gratitude
to you for your message of congratulation and the telephone call
after he was elected," Lee said before reporters were asked to
leave the room.
China has been infuriated by the U.S. deployment of an
advanced Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD)
anti-missile system in South Korea, saying it was a threat to
its security and would do nothing to ease tensions with
Pyongyang.
The United States and South Korea have said the deployment
is aimed purely at defending against any threat from North
Korea, which experts have thought for months is preparing for
its sixth nuclear test in defiance of United Nations sanctions.
South Korea has complained that some of its companies doing
business in China have faced discrimination in retaliation for
the THAAD deployment.
The North has vowed to develop a missile mounted with a
nuclear warhead that can strike the mainland United States,
saying the programme is necessary to counter U.S. aggression.
The threat from Pyongyang presents U.S. President Donald Trump
with one of his greatest security challenges.
The United States, which has 28,500 troops in South Korea to
guard against the North Korean threat, has called on China to do
more to rein in its ally and neighbour. Trump and Moon have both
also warned that a major conflict with the North is possible.
Moon sent envoys to the United States, China, Japan and the
European Union this week in what the government calls
"pre-emptive diplomacy". His envoy for Russia will leave next
week.
Before leaving Seoul for Beijing, Lee said Moon could meet
Xi as early as July at a Group of 20 summit in Germany, while a
separate meeting could also be possible in August.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Stephen Coates and Paul
Tait)