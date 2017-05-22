(Adds former top U.S. diplomat for Asia, missile expert)
* N.Korean leader orders deployment of new missile
* Kim Jong Un says "world looks so beautiful" from space
* S.Korea questions missile re-entry technology
* Security Council to meet behind closed doors on Tuesday
By Ju-min Park and Phil Stewart
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 22 North Korea said on
Monday it successfully tested what it called an
intermediate-range ballistic missile, which met all technical
requirements and could now be mass-produced, although U.S.
officials and experts questioned the extent of its progress.
The United States, which has condemned repeated North Korean
missile launches, said Sunday's launch of what North Korea
dubbed the Pukguksong-2 was of a "medium-range" missile, and
U.S.-based experts doubted the reliability of the relatively new
solid-fuel type after so few tests.
U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
the test did not demonstrate a new capability, or one that could
threaten the United States directly. But the test was North
Korea's second in a week and South Korea's new liberal
government said it dashed its hopes for peace.
U.S. officials have been far less sanguine about the test of
a long-range KN-17, or Hwasong-12, missile just over a week ago,
which U.S. officials believe survived re-entry to some degree.
North Korea said that launch tested the capability to carry
a "large-size heavy nuclear warhead" and put the U.S. mainland
within "sighting range."
Western experts say the Hwasong-12 test did appear to have
advanced North Korea's aim of developing an intercontinental
ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, even if
it is still some way off from achieving that capability.
The U.N. Security Council is due to meet on Tuesday behind
closed doors to discuss Sunday's test, which defies Security
Council resolutions and sanctions. The meeting was called at the
request of the United States, Japan and South Korea.
Washington has been trying to persuade China to agree to new
sanctions on North Korea, which has conducted dozens of missile
firings and tested two nuclear bombs since the start of last
year.
U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that a "major, major
conflict" with North Korea is possible over its weapons
programmes, although U.S. officials say tougher sanctions, not
military force, are the preferred option.
North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, said the latest
missile test was supervised by leader Kim Jong Un and verified
the reliability of Pukguksong-2's solid-fuel engine, stage
separation and late-stage guidance for a nuclear warhead. It
said data was recorded by a device mounted on the warhead.
'PRIDE'
"Saying with pride that the missile's rate of hits is very
accurate and Pukguksong-2 is a successful strategic weapon, he
(Kim) approved the deployment of this weapon system for action,"
KCNA said.
"Now that its tactical and technical data met the
requirements of the Party, this type of missile should be
rapidly mass-produced in a serial way ..., he said."
KCNA said Kim was able to view the Earth from a camera
mounted on the missile. "Supreme leader Kim Jong Un said it
feels grand to look at the Earth from the rocket we launched and
the entire world looks so beautiful," KCNA said.
South Korea's military said the missile flew about 500 km
(310 miles), reaching an altitude of 560 km (350 miles).
It said the test would have provided more "meaningful data"
for North Korea's missile programme, but further analysis was
necessary to determine whether Pyongyang had mastered the
technology needed to stop the warhead burning up on re-entering
the Earth's atmosphere.
U.S.-based experts said the Pukguksong-2 would have a
maximum range of about 1,500 km (930 miles) and questioned North
Korea's assertion that the reliability of the solid-fuel missile
had been proven, given limited testing.
"Entering mass production this early in the development
phase is risky, but perhaps a risk North Korea feels comfortable
managing," said Michael Elleman of the International Institute
for Strategic Studies.
Jeffrey Lewis, of the California-based Middlebury Institute
of International Studies, said North Korea would probably
continue to test the missile after deployment, fixing flaws as
they emerged.
The use of solid fuel presents advantages for weapons
because it is more stable and can be transported easily allowing
for a launch at very short notice from mobile launchers.
Developing longer-range solid fuel missiles, however, was
highly complicated and would "take time, lots of it," Elleman
said.
John Schilling, a missile expert contributing to
Washington's 38 North think tank, estimated it would take until
at least 2020 for North Korea to be able to develop an ICBM
capable of reaching the U.S. mainland and until 2025 for one
powered by solid fuel.
North Korea's current missiles already pose a threat to
South Korea and Japan and the tens of thousands of U.S. troops
based in both countries.
Daniel Russel, Washington's former top diplomat for Asia,
said Pyongyang's aim appeared to be to convince the United
States and the rest of the world of the need to accept North
Korea as a nuclear-armed state.
"The intended message to the United States is that your
pressure campaign won't work and we’ll see your sanctions and
raise you yet another advance in our ballistic missile program,"
Russel, now diplomat in residence at the Asia Society Policy
Institute, told Reuters.
On Sunday U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson termed North
Korea's missile testing "disappointing, disturbing" and said
economic and diplomatic pressure would continue.
Japan's chief Cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said on
Monday it was important to cut North Korea’s foreign currency
earnings and to block shipments and technology transfers that
aid North Korea’s nuclear missile development.
China repeated its call for all parties to exercise
restraint and not let tension mount further.
(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo, Ben Blanchard
in Beijing and David Brunnstrom and Matt Spetalnick in
Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney and James Dalgleish)