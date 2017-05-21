First flight marks new air cargo link between Afghanistan and India
KABUL, June 19 An aircraft packed with 60 tons of Afghan plants with medicinal uses marked the opening of the first air cargo corridor between Afghanistan and India on Monday.
SEOUL May 22 North Korea said on Monday it has successfully tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile to confirm the reliability of the late-stage guidance of the nuclear warhead, indicating further advances in the ability to hit U.S. targets.
The North's KCNA news agency said leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test which also verified the functioning of the solid-fuel engine for the Pukguksong-2 missile fired from a mobile launcher. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON, June 19 A man who drove a van into worshippers near a London mosque on Monday was not known to the security services in terms of far-right extremism, British minister Ben Wallace said.
PARIS, June 19 Aircraft leasing giant AerCap placed an order worth $8.1 billion at list prices for 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners at the Paris Airshow, in a vote of confidence for long-haul aircraft amid declining orders for many wide-body models.