US destroyer's commander among 2 injured in Japan ship collision
TOKYO, June 17 The U.S. Navy said the commander of a destroyer that collided with a Philippine merchant vessel early on Saturday morning was among two sailors medically evacuated.
SEOUL Feb 13 North Korea said on Monday it had successfully test-fired a new type medium-to-long-range ballistic missile on Sunday.
State-run KCNA news agency said that leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of the Pukguksong-2, a new type of strategic weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.
KCNA added that the missile was fired at a high angle in consideration of the safety of neighboring countries.
Isolated North Korea fired the ballistic missile into the sea early on Sunday, its first such test since U.S. President Donald Trump was elected in November. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Lincoln Feast)
MIAMI, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.
TOKYO, June 17 Japan's Coast Guard confirmed on Saturday that seven crew members of the USS Fitzgerald naval destroyer were missing after it collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel in the dead of night southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.