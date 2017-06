TOKYO May 14 A missile fired by North Korea on Sunday morning reached an altitude of more than 2,000 kilometers (1,245 miles) and could be a new type of a missile, Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said.

Inada also said the missile is estimated to have fallen in the Sea of Japan about 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the east coast of North Korea.

(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo, writing by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Dan Grebler)