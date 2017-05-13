UPDATE 14-Van rams Muslim worshippers in London, PM May condemns "sickening" attack
* Incident is one of several attacks in Britain (Adds suspect held on terrorism charges, updates age)
TOKYO May 14 A ballistic missile launched by North Korea flew 30 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday.
South Korea's military said separately the missile had flown about 700 kilometres (430 miles). (Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Dan Grebler)
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.
PARIS, June 19 Europe must invest in new military technologies to stay ahead of increasing threats and respond to "a new world" in which it cannot rely solely on the United States, the EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.