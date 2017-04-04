TOKYO, April 5 North Korea's latest missile
launch on Wednesday was "extremely problematic", and Japan had
lodged a strong protest over its nuclear-armed neighbour,
Japan's top government spokesman said.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news
conference that Japan absolutely can not tolerate North Korea's
repeated provocative actions.
North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its east coast
into the sea off the Peninsula, South Korea's military said, a
day ahead of a summit between U.S. and Chinese leaders who are
set to discuss Pyongyang's arms programme.
