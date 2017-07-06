UPDATE 8-At least 23 Egyptian soldiers killed in deadliest Sinai attack in years
* At least 23 soldiers killed, 26 injured, security sources say
SEOUL, July 6 South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday dialogue with North Korea was more pressing than ever and a peace treaty to permanently end the Korean War must be signed by all parties to establish lasting peace on the peninsula.
Moon said in a speech in Berlin the North made a disappointing and misguided decision to conduct a test of a ballistic missile on Tuesday and it now faced the last chance to make the right choice.
"We do not wish for the collapse of North Korea and we will not pursue any form of unification by absorbing the other. We will not pursue unification by force," he said.
Moon is in Germany to attend a summit of G20 countries. The two Koreas remain in a technical state of war under an armistice ending the 1950-53 Korean War, signed by the North, the United States and China. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Jack Kim in Seoul; Editing by Robert Birsel)
HOUSTON, July 7 Venezuelan crude exports to the United States fell to 491,340 barrels per day (bpd) in June, the lowest monthly level since early 2003, because of fewer sales by state-run PDVSA to its unit Citgo Petroleum, according to Thomson Reuters Trade Flows data.
SAN FRANCISCO, July 7 A U.S. judge on Friday ruled that Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo must disclose documents to attorneys representing Uber Technologies Inc about Waymo's partnership with Lyft Inc, saying the information could be important in Waymo's lawsuit accusing Uber of stealing some of its trade secrets.