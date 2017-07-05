SEOUL, July 5 South Korea's defence minister
said on Wednesday he sees a high possibility of North Korea
conducting a sixth nuclear test in the wake of the North's first
test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
"North Korea's eventual goal is to weaponise its nuclear
power, so I see a high chance that will happen," Defence
Minister Han Min-koo told a parliamentary briefing in response
to a question from a lawmaker about whether he believed North
Korea would conduct a nuclear test soon.
"We know they're always prepared to conduct nuclear tests
but so far we have not detected any unusual signs," Han said.
North Korea said it tested a newly developed
intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday, which some
experts believe had the range to reach parts of the mainland
United States.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)