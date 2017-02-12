WASHINGTON Feb 11 The Trump administration had
been expecting a North Korean “provocation” soon after taking
office and will consider a full range of options in a response
to Pyongyang’s missile test, but calibrated to show U.S.
resolve while avoiding escalation, a U.S. official told Reuters
on Saturday.
The new administration is also likely to step up pressure on
China to rein in North Korea, reflecting President Donald
Trump's previously stated view that Beijing has not done enough
on this front, the official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
“This was no surprise,” the official said. "The North Korean
leader likes to draw attention at times like this."
Trump and his aides are likely to weigh a series of
possible responses, including new U.S. sanctions to tighten
financial controls, an increase in U.S. naval and air assets in
and around the Korean peninsula and accelerated installation of
new missile defense systems in South Korea, the official said.
But the official said that, given that the missile test was
believed not to have been a threatened intercontinental missile
test and that Pyongyang had not carried out a new nuclear
explosion, any response will seek to avoid ratcheting up
tensions.
