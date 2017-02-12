(Adds details, comments by US official)
WASHINGTON Feb 11 The United States detected a
North Korean test-launch of either a medium- or
intermediate-range ballistic missile, the U.S. military's
Strategic Command said on Saturday, adding the missile did not
pose a threat to North America.
"U.S. Strategic Command systems detected and tracked what we
assess was a North Korean missile launch at 4:55 p.m. CST,"
spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Martin O'Donnell said.
"The launch of a medium- or intermediate-range ballistic
missile occurred near the northwestern city of Kusong."
Strategic Command said it tracked the missile over North
Korea and into the Sea of Japan. It did not state whether the
launch was deemed a success or failure.
It added that U.S. military forces would "remain vigilant in
the face of North Korean provocations and are fully committed to
working closely with our Republic of Korea and Japanese allies
to maintain security."
It was the first time the isolated state has tested such a
device since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
the Trump administration had been expecting a North Korean
"provocation" soon after taking office and would consider a full
range of options in a response to Pyongyang’s missile test, but
calibrated to show U.S. resolve while avoiding escalation.
The new administration was also likely to step up pressure
on China to rein in North Korea, reflecting Trump's previously
stated view that Beijing had not done enough on this front, the
official said.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by
