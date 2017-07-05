China's COSCO Shipping flags first-half profit on improving market
SHANGHAI, July 6 China's COSCO Shipping Holdings expects to post a profit of around 1.85 billion yuan ($272 million) in the first half, helped by an improving shipping market.
WASHINGTON, July 5 The Pentagon on Wednesday described North Korea's recently launched intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as a new type of missile that "we've not seen before," and condemned the launch as escalatory and destabilizing.
Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis told a news briefing that the ICBM was fired from a mobile launcher and confirmed the presence of a re-entry vehicle on top of it. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, July 6 British police believe that other people could have been involved in a suicide bomb attack in Manchester that killed 22 people at a pop concert in May, and further arrests could be made, Sky News reported on Thursday, citing local police.
WASHINGTON, July 5 Not everybody asserts as confidently as the Pentagon that the U.S. military can defend the United States from the growing threat posed by North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile capability.