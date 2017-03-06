WASHINGTON, March 5 The U.S. military said on
Sunday it detected and tracked what it assessed was a North
Korean missile launch at 4:34 p.m. CST (2234 GMT), but added the
launch did not pose a threat to North America.
U.S. Strategic Command spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Martin
O'Donnell said U.S. forces "remain vigilant in the face of North
Korean provocations and are fully committed to working closely
with our Republic of Korea and Japanese allies to maintain
security."
The U.S. military did not provide further details about the
launch.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney)