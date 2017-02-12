(Repeats to attach to snap)

WASHINGTON Feb 12 The U.S. military tracked a North Korean test launch and determined it was a medium- or intermediate-range ballistic missile, the Pentagon said on Saturday.

"U.S. Strategic Command systems detected and tracked what we assess was a North Korean missile launch at 4:55 p.m. CST," it said. "The launch of a medium- or intermediate-range ballistic missile occurred near the northwestern city of Kusong."

It added, "The missile was tracked over North Korea and into the Sea of Japan." The launch never posed a threat to North America, it said, but did not state whether it believed the launch had been a success or failure.

The Pentagon said its forces would "remain vigilant in the face of North Korean provocations and are fully committed to working closely with our Republic of Korea and Japanese allies to maintain security." (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)