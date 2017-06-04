(Adds comments from North Korea's foreign ministry spokesman)
By Christine Kim and Soyoung Kim
SEOUL, June 4 North Korea "fully rejects" the
latest U.N sanctions against its citizens and entities as a
"hostile act" and will continue its nuclear weapons development
without a delay, its foreign ministry spokesman said on Sunday.
The U.N. Security Council on Friday expanded targeted
sanctions against North Korea after its repeated missile tests,
adopting the first such resolution agreed by the United States
and Pyongyang's only major ally China since U.S. President
Donald Trump took office.
The sanctions resolution "is a crafty hostile act with the
purpose of putting a curb on the DPRK's buildup of nuclear
forces, disarming it and causing economic suffocation to it,"
the foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement carried by
its official KCNA news agency. DPRK is short for Democratic
People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
"Whatever sanctions and pressure may follow, we will not
flinch from the road to build up nuclear forces which was chosen
to defend the sovereignty of the country and the rights to
national existence and will move forward towards the final
victory," the spokesman said.
North Korea has rejected all U.N. Security Council
resolutions dating back to 2006 when it conducted its first
nuclear test, saying such moves directly infringe its sovereign
right to self-defense.
The United States has struggled to slow North Korea's
nuclear and missile programs, which have become a security
priority given Pyongyang's vow to develop a nuclear-tipped
missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.
The Trump administration has been pressing China
aggressively to rein in its reclusive neighbor, warning that all
options are on the table if Pyongyang persists with its nuclear
and missile development.
North Korea blamed the United States and China for
"railroading and enforcing" the sanctions resolution at the U.N.
Security Council "after having drafted it in the backroom at
their own pleasure."
"It is a fatal miscalculation if the countries ... would
even think that they can delay or hold in check the eye-opening
development of the (North's) nuclear forces even for a moment,"
the spokesman said.
Adding names to the U.N. blacklist mean a global travel ban
and asset freeze, making the listings more symbolic given the
isolated nature of official North Korean entities and the
sophisticated network of front companies used by Pyongyang to
evade current sanctions.
The U.N. Security Council first imposed sanctions on
Pyongyang in 2006 over its ballistic missile and nuclear
programs and has ratcheted up the measures in response to five
nuclear tests and two long-range missile launches. North Korea
is threatening a sixth nuclear test.
(Reporting by Christine Kim and Soyoung Kim,; Editing by
Catherine Evans)