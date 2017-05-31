* Launchers not mentioned in ministry report to Blue House
* Moon inherited his Cabinet from previous government
* US tests defence against ICBM
* Signs of easing tension with China over THAAD
By Jack Kim
SEOUL, May 31 South Korea's Defence Ministry
"intentionally dropped" mentioning that four more launchers had
been deployed for the controversial U.S. THAAD anti-missile
system in a report to President Moon Jae-in's top aides, his
office said on Wednesday.
Moon has ordered a probe at the defence ministry, saying it
was "very shocking" the launchers had been brought in without
being reported to the new government or to the public,
presidential Blue House spokesman Yoon Young-chan said on
Tuesday.
The Defence Ministry intentionally omitted details about the
Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system battery
(THAAD) in a report last week, when the new government was
preparing for Moon's summit with U.S. President Donald Trump
next month, Yoon told a briefing.
"The Blue House has confirmed that the Defence Ministry has
intentionally dropped the introduction of four more launchers in
its report," Yoon said.
Moon took office on May 10 without a transition period
because a snap presidential election was held just two months
after his predecessor, Park Geun-hye, was ousted in a corruption
scandal. Moon inherited his defence minister along with the rest
of his cabinet from the previous administration.
The THAAD battery was initially deployed in March in the
southeastern region of Seongju with just two of its maximum load
of six launchers to counter a growing North Korean missile
threat.
An earlier version of the defence ministry report specified
the total number of launchers being prepared for deployment and
the name of the U.S. military base where the four were being
kept, but the reference was removed in the final version
delivered to the Blue House, Yoon said.
The Pentagon said it had been "very transparent" with South
Korea's government about THAAD deployment.
US MISSILE DEFENCE TEST
During his successful presidential campaign, Moon called for
a parliamentary review of the THAAD system, the deployment of
which has infuriated China, North Korea's lone major ally. Moon
had also called for more engagement and dialogue with Pyongyang.
But North Korea has conducted three ballistic missile tests
since Moon took office, maintaining its accelerated pace of
missile and nuclear-related activities since the beginning of
last year in defiance of U.N. sanctions.
In Washington, the U.S. military said on Tuesday it had
staged a successful, first-ever missile defence test involving a
simulated attack by an intercontinental ballistic missile.
"The intercept of a complex, threat-representative ICBM
target is an incredible accomplishment ... a critical milestone
for this program," Vice Admiral Jim Syring, the director of the
Missile Defence Agency, said in a statement.
Moon's order of a probe over the THAAD deployment came amid
signs of easing tensions between South Korea and China, a major
trading partner.
China had been incensed over the THAAD deployment, saying it
would do little to deter the missile threat from North Korea
while allowing the U.S. military to use its radar to look deep
into its territory and at its own missile systems.
Beijing is also troubled by the possibility the THAAD system
would open the door to a wider deployment the U.S. missile
defence systems, possibly in Japan and elsewhere, military
analysts say.
South Korean companies have faced product boycotts and bans
on Chinese tourists visiting South Korea, although China has
denied discriminating against them.
