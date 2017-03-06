SEOUL, March 6 South Korea's military said on
Monday there was a low chance that four North Korean missiles
launched earlier in the day were intercontinental ballistic
missiles (ICBMs), but more time would be needed to confirm.
A spokesman for South Korea's Office of the Joint Chiefs of
Staff, Roh Jae-cheon, told a regular news briefing that the
missiles had flown an average 1,000 km and reached a maximum
altitude of roughly 260 km.
Roh added both the South Korean and U.S. military are
studying the launches.
(Reporting by Christine Kim and Jack Kim; Editing by Lincoln
Feast)