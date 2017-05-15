AIRSHOW-GECAS orders 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
SEOUL May 15 South Korea's military said on Monday more analysis is needed to verify North Korea's claim that it achieved technical advancement during Sunday's test-launch of a ballistic missile.
North Korea said it had successfully test-launched a newly developed mid-to-long range ballistic missile. The intention of the launch was to verify its capability to carry a "large scale heavy nuclear warhead". (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)
MOSCOW, June 19 Moscow sees the downing of a Syrian government warplane by the United States as an "act of aggression and support of terrorists", TASS news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Monday. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
