SEOUL May 15 South Korea's military said on Monday more analysis is needed to verify North Korea's claim that it achieved technical advancement during Sunday's test-launch of a ballistic missile.

North Korea said it had successfully test-launched a newly developed mid-to-long range ballistic missile. The intention of the launch was to verify its capability to carry a "large scale heavy nuclear warhead". (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)