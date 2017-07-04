UPDATE 1-Emirates, Turkish say laptop ban lifted on U.S. flights
* U.S. has enforced ban since March (Adds Turkish Airlines, details, background)
July 4 U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Twitter message it was "hard to believe South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer", hours after North Korea launched on Tuesday its latest ballistic missile.
"Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all," Trump said on Twitter.
The White House had no immediate official comment on reports of North Korea launching a missile. (Reporting by Christine Kim in SEOUL and Ayesha Rascoe in WASHINGTON; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
* U.S. has enforced ban since March (Adds Turkish Airlines, details, background)
SINGAPORE, July 5 Pakistan State Oil is seeking 905,000 tonnes of gasoline and fuel oil for September, three tender documents showed on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI, July 5 China's blue-chips snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, helped by a wider quota for Hong Kong institutional investors and a cabinet paper promoting the use of commercial pension money in capital markets.