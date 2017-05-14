WASHINGTON May 14 U.S. President Donald Trump "cannot imagine Russia is pleased" with North Korea's latest missile test on Sunday, as it landed closer to Russia than to Japan, the White House said in a statement.

"With the missile impacting so close to Russian soil – in fact, closer to Russia than to Japan – the President cannot imagine that Russia is pleased," the White House said in its statement.

The launch served as a call for all nations to implement stronger sanctions against reclusive North Korea, the White House added.

