UNITED NATIONS Aug 24 The United Nations
Security Council will hold a closed-door meeting on Wednesday at
the request of the United States and Japan to discuss North
Korea's latest missile launch, diplomats said.
North Korea fired a submarine-launched missile on Wednesday
that flew about 500 km (311 miles) toward Japan, a show of
improving technological capability for the isolated country that
has conducted a series of launches in defiance of UN sanctions.
The Security Council was unable to condemn the launch of a
missile by North Korea earlier this month that landed near Japan
because China wanted the statement to oppose the planned
deployment of a U.S. anti-missile defense system in South Korea.
