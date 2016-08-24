(Recasts with meeting held, Russia says U.S. to draft
statement)
UNITED NATIONS Aug 24 The United Nations
Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Wednesday at the
request of the United States and Japan to discuss North Korea's
latest missile launch.
North Korea fired a submarine-launched missile on Wednesday
that flew more than 310 miles (500 km) toward Japan, an
indication of improving technological capability for the
isolated North Asian country that has conducted a series of
missile launches in defiance of U.N. sanctions.
Deputy Russian U.N. Ambassador Petr Iliichev said "the
Americans promised to circulate a press statement" on the issue
but he had not seen a draft yet.
The Security Council was unable to condemn the launch of a
missile by North Korea earlier this month that landed near Japan
because China wanted the statement to also oppose the planned
deployment of a U.S. anti-missile defense system in South Korea.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon found the launch "deeply
troubling," and urged North Korea to de-escalate the situation
and return to talks on denuclearization, his spokesman Stephane
Dujarric said.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by G Crosse and Tom
Brown)