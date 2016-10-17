UNITED NATIONS Oct 17 The United Nations
Security Council on Monday condemned a failed ballistic missile
test by North Korea, saying it fueled tensions and contributed
to the Asian state's development of a nuclear weapons system.
The U.S. military detected a failed North Korean test launch
of an intermediate ballistic missile on Saturday.
"The members of the Security Council further regretted that
the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is diverting resources
to the pursuit of ballistic missiles while Democratic People's
Republic of Korea citizens have great unmet needs," the
15-member body said in a statement.
The council agreed to take "further significant measures."
Pyongyang is already under heavy international sanctions
over its missile and nuclear tests. North Korea conducted its
fifth nuclear test on Sept. 9 and since then the United States
and China have been negotiating a new draft Security Council
resolution to punish Pyongyang.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Alistair Bell)