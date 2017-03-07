GENEVA, March 7 North Korea faced a chorus of condemnation on Tuesday for its latest ballistic missile tests but declared that ongoing joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises were aimed at conducting a "pre-emptive nuclear attack" against Pyongyang.

Ju Yong Choi, a North Korean diplomat, told the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva that the "massive, unprecedented" joint drills were "a major cause of escalation of tension that might turn into actual war".

Robert Wood, U.S. Disarmament Ambassador, retorted that North Korea was a "a pariah, an outlier" that has violated multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and international law by conducting ballistic missile and nuclear tests. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)