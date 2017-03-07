GENEVA, March 7 North Korea faced a chorus of
condemnation on Tuesday for its latest ballistic missile tests
but declared that ongoing joint U.S.-South Korea military
exercises were aimed at conducting a "pre-emptive nuclear
attack" against Pyongyang.
Ju Yong Choi, a North Korean diplomat, told the
U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva that the
"massive, unprecedented" joint drills were "a major cause of
escalation of tension that might turn into actual war".
Robert Wood, U.S. Disarmament Ambassador, retorted that
North Korea was a "a pariah, an outlier" that has violated
multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and international law
by conducting ballistic missile and nuclear tests.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)